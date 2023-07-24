 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

WATCH: Bear gets trapped in car in South Lake Tahoe

  • 0

A bear left a special something behind after getting stuck inside a car. CNN affiliate KOVR has the story.

Click here for updates on this story

    LAKE TAHOE, California (KOVR) -- Incredible video shows a bear stuck inside a car in South Lake Tahoe.

That bear was able to open a door to get inside, then, when the door closed behind it, it had no way out.

A trip to Tahoe took a wild turn for Alejandra Hernandez.

"You always hear about bears breaking into your cars or your cabin, but you just don't think it's going to happen to you," she told CBS Sacramento.

It happened to Hernandez, and she caught the whole thing on camera.

"This bear is absolutely destroying the inside of my car right now, oh my gosh," she said in the video.

Hernandez is a wedding content creator and was in the area for a bachelor party when the content turned from celebration to trepidation.

"I just saw it just clawing everything, using its teeth to rip everything off my door," she said. "I was just watching it completely annihilate my car."

Police arrived to open the door with a rope, and the bear ran free. As for the inside of Hernandez's car, it was left barely recognizable.

The bear left its bite marks — and some other marks.

"She's just cleaning out the poop in my car – the bear poop. Job well done," Hernandez said of someone helping clean her car.

Incredibly, Hernandez said her car still drove after that. The Bear League says there are actually 15-25 cases of bears opening vehicles every day in Tahoe, but usually, the doors stay open so the bears can get out on their own.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Tags

Recommended for you