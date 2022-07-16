Uvalde shooting report describes multiple failures and a 'lackadaisical approach' by law enforcement

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 300 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 853 AM MST, gauge reports indicated that the water level has crested and will be slowly falling into this afternoon. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Topawa Wash, Fresnal Wash, Big Wash, Vamori Wash, Baboquivari Wash, San Simon Wash, Chutum Vaya Wash and Chukut Kuk Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Vamori and Cowlic. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&