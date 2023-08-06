 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperatures of 106 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category which will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

US Coast Guard rescues 25-year-old man more than a day after he went missing off Florida coast

US Coast Guard rescues 25-year-old man more than a day after he went missing off Florida coast

A man who went missing in a 12-foot boat off the coast of Florida is seen moments before being rescued Saturday in a still image taken from footage released by the US Coast Guard.

 United States Coast Guard Southeast

(CNN) — The US Coast Guard rescued a 25-year-old man Saturday who was reported missing after failing to return to a boat ramp in St. Augustine, Florida, for nearly two days.

Charles Gregory was spotted by an aircrew in a HC-130 Hercules airplane, the Coast Guard said in a news release, sitting in his partially submerged 12-foot jon boat Saturday morning about 12 miles offshore. He was received by EMS at Vilano Beach Fishing Pier after being pulled from the water by boat crews. He did not have any medical concerns, the Coast Guard said.

“We are pleased about the outcome in this case and I would like to thank all of our local and state partners who were heavily involved in searching for Charles and bringing him home to his family,” Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Commander Nick Barrow and the search and rescue mission coordinator said in the release.

“While this case resulted in rescuing Charles from a life-threatening situation, it highlights the importance of having safety gear onboard and being prepared for the worst,” Barrow said. “If you plan to head out on the water, remember to have a life jacket, VHF marine grade radio, signaling devices and an emergency personal locator beacon to contact first responders in case you are in need of assistance.”

Gregory was last seen Thursday night, the Coast Guard said in an earlier release, leaving the Lighthouse Park Boat Ramp in the jon boat – a type of small, lightweight and flat-bottomed vessel. His family on Friday evening informed Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville he had not returned.

Footage of the rescue released by the Coast Guard shows Gregory seated in the inundated boat, its bow dipping beneath the surface of the water, before rescue crews reached him.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Dakin Andone contributed to this report.