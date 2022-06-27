Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina on a 'mission' to help war-torn country

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima. In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 430 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 228 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Nogales, Tubac, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Sonoita, Arivaca, Patagonia Lake State Park, Nogales International Airport, Tumacacori, Amado, Kino Springs, Sasabe, Pena Blanca Lake, Madera Canyon, Ruby and Arivaca Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&