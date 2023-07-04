 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.
Temperatures will be a bit cooler Wednesday and just below
excessive heat criteria before increasing again Thursday
through Friday. However due to the cumulative affect of heat
on human bodies, the warning will be remain in effect through
Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Twitter to put TweetDeck behind a paywall

A smartphone screen shows the timeline in the Twitter app.

 Fabian Sommer/dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Another controversial change is coming to Twitter.

Soon, only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck, the dashboard that allows users to organize and easily monitor the accounts they follow, the platform tweeted Monday. Many businesses and media organizations use the feature to manage and track different feeds.

The change will go into effect in a month.

It’s the latest change by billionaire owner Elon Musk, who took over the company last year and has since sought to add revenue streams to the social media giant – even as some users have protested the changes.

In April Musk began offering a blue check mark for users who sign up for its Twitter Blue subscription service.

The news of the TweetDeck paywall came days after Musk announced temporary reading limits on Twitter, restricting verified users to reading 10,000 tweets a day, along with 1,000 tweets for unverified accounts and 500 for new unverified accounts. Musk said it was due to “extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation,” though that reasoning hasn’t been confirmed.

The company tweeted it was releasing a “new, improved version of TweetDeck” but added that all saved searches, lists and columns would carry over to the new site.

“In 30 days, users must be Verified to access TweetDeck,” the tweet said.

Users had complained about the old version of TweetDeck being down after Musk implemented the reading limits.

And just before that, Twitter appeared to be restricting access to its platform for anyone not logged into an account.

Twitter faced an exodus of advertisers when Musk took over.

