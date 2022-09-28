Tropical Storm Ian pummels Florida By Elizabeth Wolfe, Travis Caldwell, Kelly McCleary, Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN Sep 28, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 19 / / / / / / / / / / A bridge on the Sanibel Causeway collapsed during Hurricane Ian. WBBH WESH reporter Tony Atkins rescues woman from her car that was stuck in flood waters from Hurricane Ian. WESH The Venice Theater takes damage during Hurricane Ian. City of Venice, Florida Fort Myers Fire Department assess damage and needs within the City of Fort Myers post Hurricane Ian. Fort Myers Fire Department Estero Fire Rescue clear streets and evacuating those that need help following Hurricane Ian. Estero Fire Rescue Equipment currently staged at Tallahassee International Airport to assist people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Tallahassee Intl Airport Hurricane Ian causes down wires and trees in Pasco County. Pasco County Sheriff's Office Hurricane Ian floods a home in Naples, FL Lauren Barlow A fallen tree partially blocked the westbound lane in Pasco County. Pasco County Sheriff's Office Hurricane Ian floods a home in Naples, FL Lauren Barlow Emergency responders evacuated 61 residents living in Naval base housing at Naval Station Key West from Hurricane Ian. US Fleet Forces Flooding along Gulfshore Boulevard in Naples, Florida due to Hurricane Ian. City of Naples A view along the shore of the north side of Memorial Causeway, where several boats have washed up amid the winds of Hurricane Ian. Clearwater Police A satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Ian approaching Florida on Wednesday at 2:41 p.m. ET. NOAA/NASA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ian Florida Cable News Network Commerce Meteorology Company Discovery Company Tm Tropical Storm Pummel Recommended for you More From News 4 Tucson Local Tiny home industry has found its way to Tucson Updated Sep 27, 2022 Politics Ex-US House Speaker Dennis Hastert reaches tentative settlement over payments to man who accused him of child sex abuse Sep 15, 2021 High School Sports 2A Final: Santa Cruz Valley grounds down top seed Benson Updated Sep 15, 2021 News Rockets set 3-pointer record in win over Suns Apr 7, 2019 Local PCSD sees increase in school zone speeding violations, deputies say Aug 25, 2021 News Officers connected to Taylor’s death could face dismissal Dec 29, 2020