Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 108 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tony Bennett, crooner who sang ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco,’ dies at 96

Tony Bennett, here performing at The Motor City Casino in 2009 in Detroit, dies at 96.

 Scott Legato/FilmMagic/Getty Images

(CNN) — Legendary crooner Tony Bennett, best known for singing “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” has died, according to his longtime publicist, Sylvia Weiner.

He passed away Friday at age 96.

In 2021, Tony Bennett and his family opened up about the singer being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Bennett was officially diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016, but the public had been unaware of his declining health because he kept on performing.

No matter how many awards he won, or how many grueling hours on tour he logged, or how many times he belted out his signature song, Bennett often said he’d never worked a day in his life – because he loved performing so much.

In a career that spanned eight decades, Bennett wowed Bob Hope and Frank Sinatra, performed live on MTV, had a cartoon cameo on “The Simpsons” and recorded two albums of duets with Lady Gaga.

His stint as a singing waiter at a New York restaurant was only the beginning. Even then, at age 15, Bennett knew he’d found his calling.

“I just decided that … I would love to become successful, and if I didn’t, I’m going to do this the rest of my life,” he told CNN’s Larry King in 1998. “I loved it.”

He is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, his daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett and nine grandchildren.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.