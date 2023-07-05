 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures from
109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts. Temperatures
will be a bit cooler today and just below excessive heat criteria
most areas before increasing again Thursday through Friday.
However due to the cumulative affect of heat on human bodies, the
warning will be remain in effect through Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Thieves ram car into jewelry store, run off with $300,000 worth of merchandise

  • 0

The shocking surveillance footage shows the suspects crashing into the store before ransacking the cases and making off with $300,000 worth of merchandise.

Click here for updates on this story

    LA VERNE, California (KABC) -- Shocking surveillance video captured the moment a group of suspects crashed a car into a La Verne jewelry store during a wild robbery.

It happened just after 12 p.m. on Saturday at Rodeo Jewelers on Foothill Boulevard.

Footage shows a white car suddenly smashing into the store, shattering the front glass windows.

Police said that's when four men went into the store, shattered several display cases and started filling bags with jewelry. They got away with about $300,000 worth of merchandise.

One of the suspects used a chair to attack the store's owner, according to police. The owner said he had to have seven stitches due to his injuries but is expected to be ok.

"It tends me to believe that there's been other crimes committed that maybe aren't exactly like this, but they've sort of tested tactics," said La Verne PD Lt. Cory Leeper. "They are getting more and more brazen."

Police said all four suspects got away in a black 2013-2015 Nissan Altima with silver and black aftermarket rims that was parked nearby.

A few days earlier, a similar smash-and-grab robbery occurred just a few miles away at Diamond Center in Claremont. Three men wearing ski masks, armed with hammers, ransacked the store.

La Verne detectives are now investigating if the two cases are connected.

Given the suspects' calculated crime, investigators want to track them down before the violence escalates even further.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the La Verne Police Department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Tags

Recommended for you