The children who survived Uvalde massacre are heartbroken they couldn't save their friends. Their moms now worry about their future

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Dust Advisory for... Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... Northwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona... Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 915 PM MST. * At 741 PM MST, a strong outflow was along a line extending from near Catalina State Park to near Tucson Estates to 9 miles west of Green Valley, moving northwest at 45 mph. This outflow was kicking up dust along and immediately behind the outflow boundary. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 258. Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 92. Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 112. Route 86 between mile markers 126 and 171. Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124. Route 286 between mile markers 26 and 45. Locations impacted include... Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Green Valley, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Eloy, Flowing Wells, Saddlebrooke, Three Points, Avra Valley, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, Picacho, Chui-Chu, San Isidro, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West and Valencia West. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. &&