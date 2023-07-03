 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Texas man who went missing as a teen is found alive 8 years later

  • 0

ABC13 spoke to the mom of the now-25-year-old man, who shared pictures of him in a hospital bed after she said someone found him outside a church unresponsive.

(CNN) — A Houston man who went missing as a teen more than eight years ago has been found safe, the Texas Center for the Missing said.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV had been missing since March 6, 2015, according to a missing persons flyer.

Someone called 911 after finding him unresponsive outside a church, with cuts and bruises, Farias’ mother told CNN affiliate KTRK. She believes he was badly abused and beaten, KTRK reported.

“After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe,” said a Sunday tweet from the Texas Center for the Missing.

“Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital.”

Farias, then 17, was walking his two dogs in northwest Houston when he vanished, CNN affiliate KHOU reported.

He will only speak a few words at a time before going into a fetal position, Farias’ mother said. She expects it will be a long healing journey, she told KTRK.

It’s unclear where he has been.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, nearly 360,000 reports of missing children were made to the FBI in 2022 – a figure that may include duplicates.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas and Alisha Ebrahimji contributed to this report.

