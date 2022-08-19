Texas is sending migrants to New York and Washington, DC, by bus. Many are glad to go

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. Portions of the Tohono O'Odham Nation around the Vamori Wash. * WHEN...Until 500 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some roads may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 812 PM MST, Earlier heavy rain has fueled a sharp rise in the Vamori Wash. At 8 PM MST the wash was up to 9.3 feet with additional flow expected overnight. This will cause small stream flooding. - Vamori Wash in the T.O. Nation is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages... San Simon Wash, Vamori Wash, Hali Murk Wash, Gu Vo Wash and San Luis Wash. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Santa Cruz. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. &&