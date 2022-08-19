Texas is sending migrants to New York and Washington, DC, by bus. Many are glad to go

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima. Portions of the Tohono O'Odham Nation
around the Vamori Wash.

* WHEN...Until 500 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some roads may become
impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 812 PM MST, Earlier heavy rain has fueled a sharp rise in
the Vamori Wash. At 8 PM MST the wash was up to 9.3 feet with
additional flow expected overnight. This will cause small
stream flooding.
- Vamori Wash in the T.O. Nation is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Simon Wash, Vamori Wash, Hali Murk Wash, Gu Vo Wash and
San Luis Wash.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Santa Cruz.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 945 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 546 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Brawley Wash, South Mendoza Wash, Altar Wash, Soto Wash and
Mendoza Wash.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend. Additional periods of rain,
heavy at times, will be possible through at least Saturday
evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Texas is sending migrants to New York and Washington, DC, by bus. Many are glad to go

  • 0
Texas is sending migrants to New York and Washington, DC, by bus. Many are glad to go

A bus carrying migrants from Texas arrives at Port Authority Bus Terminal on August 10 in New York.

 Yuki IWAMURA/ AFP/Getty Images/FILE

Genesis Figueroa and her husband spent more than a month traveling from Venezuela to the US border, an exhausting journey interrupted only briefly when she was hospitalized with pneumonia in Guatemala.

Less than a week since finding shelter in Eagle Pass, Texas, after crossing the Rio Grande, they embarked on another trip Thursday morning: this time to Washington DC, on a bus.

They're among the thousands of migrants sent by bus from the Lone Star state to DC and New York this year at the direction of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in an effort to highlight his criticism of the Biden administration's immigration policies.

"Before we began busing migrants to New York, it was just Texas and Arizona that bore the brunt of all the chaos and problems that come with it," the governor said in a statement this week. "Now, the rest of America can understand exactly what is going on."

Abbott said Friday the state had sent more than 7,000 migrants by bus to Washington since April and more than 900 migrants to New York City since August 5.

Many, like Figueroa, are happy to leave Texas. The buses stop at several cities along the way to the Northeast, allowing migrants to disembark to reunite with friends and family in other locations. In Washington DC, Figueroa and her husband will meet with their friends.

But officials in New York have pointed to the conditions of the trip, saying migrants arriving in those buses are hungry, thirsty and "often sick."

"We've been on the road for so long, we don't mind two or three more days," Figueroa, 28, told CNN in Spanish.

Neither do Cousins Luis Pulido and Aynner Garrido, who spent six weeks traveling from Venezuela to Texas. Pulido's younger brother did not make it to the US with them. He disappeared when the group was swimming across the Rio Grande. Shelter officials in Texas told Pulido they found his brother's body; he had drowned.

But the cousins have made it this far and are determined to continue with their plans. They will board the bus to DC and will get off before their destination, in Kentucky, where their relatives will be waiting to pick them up.

"They want to go on the buses," said Valeria Wheeler, the executive director of Mission: Border Hope, a non-profit organization which serves the border community in Eagle Pass. "No one has been forced."

The groups are going in part because they want to, Wheeler added, and in part because it is a free ride to New York or Washington.

The cities on the receiving end have struggled to accommodate the surge in migrants and their needs. New York City officials said last week intake centers were already overwhelmed, and although they planned to open more emergency housing this month, they faced problems stemming from a lack of coordination from the state of Texas.

"They've essentially weaponized this situation," Manuel Castro, commissioner of the mayor's immigrant affairs office, said in a recent city council hearing. "We've learned that the bus company that they've been working with has a nondisclosure agreement that does not allow them to communicate with the city of New York." Abbott's office did not answer CNN's prior questions concerning nondisclosure agreements for bus companies.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has also accused Abbott of forcing migrants onto the buses, which the governor has denied.

Last week, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser renewed a request for the National Guard to assist with the ongoing arrival of migrants, after a prior request was declined. Her office has said the city has reached a "tipping point."

The mayor's office had also requested to convert a "suitable federal location" in the area into a processing center for the migrants, saying a regional welcome center in Maryland was at capacity, CNN previously reported.

Back in Eagle Pass, more than 40 people, including men, women and children, boarded the bus headed for DC Thursday morning along with cousins Pulido and Garrido, and Figueroa and her husband.

When she gets there, Figueroa told CNN she hopes to be able to find work cooking, cleaning or in an office, to be able to support her family back home.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.