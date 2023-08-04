 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 112 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category. Heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Teenager suspected of killing man vogueing at Brooklyn gas station turns himself in, law enforcement source says

The 17-year-old who allegedly stabbed O'Shae Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer who was killed while vogueing to a Beyoncé song at a Brooklyn gas station last week, has turned himself in, according to a law enforcement source.

(CNN) — The 17-year-old who police believe is responsible for the stabbing death of a 28-year-old professional dancer at a Brooklyn gas station last weekend has turned himself in, a law enforcement source told CNN.

The teenager turned himself in with his attorney and is now in police custody, the source said.

O’Shae Sibley was dancing – vogueing – to a Beyoncé song at the gas station with friends when a group of men approached them and started to shout gay slurs, Sibley’s friend Otis Pena said on Facebook Live. The anti-gay slurs eventually led to a dispute, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Pena, who witnessed the incident, said the argument escalated and one man stabbed Sibley. Pena said he went to Sibley’s aid and put pressure on the wound. Sibley was stabbed in the torso, police said, before being taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Police have been investigating Sibley’s death as a hate crime.

Sibley was a professional dancer who was featured in several music videos and also performed at New York City’s renowned Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, according to the organization’s website.

