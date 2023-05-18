 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA ON
FRIDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area on Friday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

You are urged to car pool, telecommute, or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602- 771-2300.

Teen in critical condition after falling out of moving party bus

A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after she fell out of a moving party bus on the Cross Island Parkway. The fall happened at around 9 p.m. Wednesday near Hempstead Avenue in Queens Village.

Click here for updates on this story

    QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after she fell out of a moving party bus on the Cross Island Parkway.

The fall happened at around 9 p.m. Wednesday near Hempstead Avenue in Queens Village.

Officials say the teen was leaning on an emergency door when the door swung open and she fell onto the parkway.

The girl struck her head onto the ground when she fell and suffered a critical head injury.

The driver kept driving, initially unaware that the teen had fallen out, authorities said.

He later returned to the scene and found the injured girl.

The 31-year-old bus driver has not been charged. However, equipment violations were discovered on the bus that may result in summonses.

Alcohol was also found in the rear of the bus, leading authorities to suspect the teens were drinking at the time of the mishap.

