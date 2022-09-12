Suspect accused of assaulting wife had his baby with him during chase and SWAT standoff, police say

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A large portion of Southeast Arizona, excluding western Pima County. * WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&