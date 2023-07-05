 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures from
109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts. Temperatures
will be a bit cooler today and just below excessive heat criteria
most areas before increasing again Thursday through Friday.
However due to the cumulative affect of heat on human bodies, the
warning will be remain in effect through Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Surveillance video shows shooting using apparent assault-style rifle

A surveillance camera captured a shooting outside a West Town restaurant early Sunday morning, the rapid fire of an assault-style rifle lighting up the neighborhood. One of the bullets flying outside Irish Nobleman Pub went straight through a neighbor's parked car.

Click here for updates on this story

    CHICAGO (WBBM) -- A surveillance camera captured a shooting outside a West Town restaurant early Sunday morning, the rapid fire of an assault-style rifle lighting up the neighborhood.

One of the bullets flying outside Irish Nobleman Pub went straight through a neighbor's parked car.

The owner, who thought the noise was fireworks, called it a miracle no one was hurt.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, what appear to be assault-style weapons lit up Erie Street outside the Irish Nobleman Pub.

The restaurant's owner, Declan Morgan, said at first he thought it was fireworks, but he soon realized it was gunfire.

"I was shocked. I was shocked that it was right here, and that we didn't realize it was right here," he said. "I was sleeping. I heard, and it woke me up, and I looked on the cameras, and I didn't see anything. They were gone"

Surveillance cameras from outside the bar captured a crew in a white SUV jumping out and breaking into an Audi sedan down the street from the pub. Minutes later, the driver of the SUV pulled a U-turn, and the suspects tried a more aggressive tactic.

"It's one of my neighbor's cars. They kicked it, and the window didn't break. It just popped inside," Morgan said.

Later on video, a passerby is seen slowing down as the break-in happens.

"Another car came down, and told them to stop, and drives on, and then the guy runs to his car and pulls out an AK-47," Morgan said.

It happened in seconds. Two suspects ran the waiting SUV, pulled out guns, and opened fire at the fleeing driver, even as another car passed by.

"The guy took off down the street that way, and they literally opened fire shooting down the street," Morgan said.

The suspects quickly took off after opening fire.

Morgan's staff had left the pub for the night just minutes before the shooting. He called it luck no one was hurt.

"Anyone driving along Grand Avenue there could have been killed," he said.

It's not clear whether those suspects made off with any stolen goods.

Chicago Police called this a "reckless discharge" incident, and said it remained under investigation as of Monday.

Tags

