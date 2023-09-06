 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures between 105 to 111 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Strangers surprise woman with amazing gift for her home a year after husband's passing

    EASTPOINTE, Michigan (WXYZ) -- Tuesday at noon, Shelly Palazzolo got an unexpected knock at the door and when she answered it, there was a couple standing on her porch holding a bouquet of balloons.

"Hi, my name is Kathryn and this is my husband, Adam," the woman said to Shelly who was at home with her daughter.

After confirming that it was Shelly at the door, the woman told her that they were from L & S Home Improvements and that they were there to let her know that they would be giving her a new roof free of charge.

Shelly was stunned and asked, "You're kidding, right?"

But it wasn't a joke. It's something L & S Home Improvements has done before, giving someone a free new roof.

What Shelly didn't know is that her daughter, Lisa, nominated her to receive the generous gift.

Shelly's husband, Lisa's dad, died in 2022 and it's been challenging, financially.

"We know how much you deserve this," said Kathryn Castiglione, whose husband owns L & S Home Improvements. "We're going to take care of the roof."

Shelly said the unexpected gift means the world to her.

"I've been looking at my roof and I keep saying maybe one more year, maybe."

L & S Home Improvements is doing the labor on the roof and they said they couldn't do it without Ed Hayward and Carmen Amabile of ABC Supply in Chesterfield Township who are making a generous donation of all the materials needed for the new roof.

"I feel very fortunate to be able to do it," said Adam Conklin, owner of L & S Home Improvements. "The guys will come out here and kick butt on it like they always do and she'll have a roof that will last for another 25 to 35 years."

Conklin and his team will begin pulling permits and we're told work on the new roof will begin in about a month and it should be completed in one day.

"It's her and I in this house and working her job and my job, we wouldn't be able to afford it," said Shelly's daughter, Lisa Palazzolo.

Before they parted, Shelly Palazzolo was hugging Adam and Kathryn like old friends.

"Thank you! Thank you very much!" she told the couple. "And if there's ever anything I can do for you, I will."

