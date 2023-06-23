 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE....Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Southeast
Pinal County, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties
below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Storm that brought tornado, hail lashed Denver area; damage estimates rise

Storm that brought tornado, hail lashed Denver area; damage estimates rise

Highland Ranch residents are cleaning up after a tornado whipped through parts of Douglas County in Colorado on Thursday.

 KCNC

    DENVER (KCNC) -- Damage estimates are rising after a tornado whipped through parts of Douglas County Thursday afternoon, sending people scurrying for cover and bringing down trees, and tearing at homes and buildings.

"Then all of a sudden it got dark and the wind just came up and here we are now," said Sean Pressley, as he cleaned up Northridge Road.

Pressley and another man yanked at a tree that blocked the road.

"We both started hooking chains to it. Dragging it out of the way. Scraping and pulling and chucking what we could," he said.

Nearby there were trees on homes and workers were called in right away.

Ricardo Crespin, normally a demolition guy, was there within an hour to give an estimate.

"Yeah the phone starts ringing and you know we gotta' get to work," he said. "We'll just get it chopped up and cleaned up. Let these people move on their way."

In places, there were lights bent to the ground and a traffic signal got pulled down. A South Metro fire station had damage. All from a tornado that whipped up trouble.

"I saw the turn of the winds yeah. You could see the cloud, the funnel, everything," Pressley said.

Northridge Elementary School had roof and solar panel damage.

The district said there were students and teachers there at the time, but no injuries.

Even with so many trees pulled down in the path of the storm, there were no reports of significant injury Thursday night, but a lot of cleanup work ahead.

