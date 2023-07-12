Some Allegiant Air passengers and crew are injured in a turbulent Florida-bound flight, officials say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO
11 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 expected. Near record high temperatures, combined with
elevated overnight lows and a bit more humidity will bring
about the dangerously hot conditions this weekend into the
early part of next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and Upper
Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High pressure will move overhead which will
act to suppress the showers and thunderstorms somewhat this
weekend allowing for a return of the very hot temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Some Allegiant Air passengers and crew are injured in a turbulent Florida-bound flight, officials say

Some Allegiant Air passengers and crew are injured in a turbulent Florida-bound flight, officials say

Allegiant Air planes are seen at St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport on July 12.

 WFTS

(CNN) — Four people on a Florida-bound Allegiant Air flight were being examined for injuries after the flight encountered severe turbulence Wednesday afternoon, the airline said.

Allegiant Air Flight 227, which had taken off from Asheville, North Carolina, “experienced severe turbulence before landing” at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, airline spokesperson Andrew Porrello said.

The plane, carrying 179 passengers and six crew members, “landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power,” Porrello said.

Two passengers and two flight attendants were taken to a hospital for evaluation after airport paramedics assessed them for injuries, Porrello said, without describing the injuries or the conditions of the four.

The injuries were believed to be relatively minor, St. Pete-Clearwater airport spokesperson Michele Routh told CNN.

Lisa Spriggs, who was a passenger on the flight, said the turbulence was “petrifying.”

“More than halfway through descending, and all of a sudden, we hit a small turbulence, and the stewardess beside us fell to the ground,” Spriggs told CNN affiliate WFTS.

“And then we hit a major turbulence, which was petrifying. And she was literally like ‘Matrix.’ Watched her go up in the air and just land straight down,” Spriggs said.

The crew of the Airbus A320 reported turbulence while on approach to the Florida airport around 3:45 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said. Neither the FAA – which said it would investigate the incident – nor Porrello released further details about what happened.

Allegiant will investigate the incident in coordination with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, Porrello said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

