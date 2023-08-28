 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Soccer Unity Project connecting kids from more than 100 schools and zip codes

  • 0

Not Available

Click here for updates on this story

    BOSTON (WBZ) -- The Soccer Unity Project in Boston is taking advantage of the fact that soccer is the universal game.

"Over the last 15 or 20 years, soccer has become the most expensive sport in the country of the four most popular sports," the project's president and founder, Caroline Foscato, told WBZ-TV.

They're bringing kids together from more than 100 schools.

"It's over 100 zip codes that we have kids coming from because all of our youth programming is free," she said. "We're a non-profit that's driven to use the sport to connect our community and also provide equitable opportunity for youth to play."

The social change organization is also using the love of the game to help kids learn English to help them in school. The project encourages camaraderie.

"There will be kids on the field that are bilingual and there will be other kids that are just learning the language and they will translate to each other. Then they start to learn the language and by the end of the season, you can see that the kids that weren't speaking much English are now actually communicating with all the kids on the team," Foscato told WBZ.

"Every year I cry on the field because I know that there are people that are meeting each other and learning about each other that never would have met if we didn't do what we do and how we do it. We've had people tell us that for their college essays, they write about their experience with us."

For more information, visit their website: soccerunityproject.org

