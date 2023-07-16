Sinking tugboat releases thousands of gallons of diesel into the Tennessee River in Alabama, prompting calls for swimmers to get out of the water, police say

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 are expected. For the Blowing
Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile
in blowing dust is expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST
Wednesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, 1 PM MST this
afternoon to 10 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat, elevated overnight low temperatures and
humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat
related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms will produce
strong thunderstorm outflow winds capable of producing dense
blowing dust this afternoon and evening..with a potential for
Haboob formation between Tucson and Phoenix. Hazardous driving
conditions due to a rapidly reduced visibility in blowing dust
is possible. Strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will
likely suspend dust into the air that people and animals
breathe. Individuals with heart disease and respiratory
sensitivities may want to reduce their level of exertion to
limit the dust they breathe into their lungs...especially if the
are near dust-prone locations. Those most at risk may feel
better if they avoid outside exercise today...keeping windows
and doors closed to help reduce exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 are expected. For the Blowing
Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile
in blowing dust is expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST
Wednesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, 1 PM MST this
afternoon to 10 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat, elevated overnight low temperatures and
humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat
related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms will produce
strong thunderstorm outflow winds capable of producing dense
blowing dust this afternoon and evening..with a potential for
Haboob formation between Tucson and Phoenix. Hazardous driving
conditions due to a rapidly reduced visibility in blowing dust
is possible. Strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will
likely suspend dust into the air that people and animals
breathe. Individuals with heart disease and respiratory
sensitivities may want to reduce their level of exertion to
limit the dust they breathe into their lungs...especially if the
are near dust-prone locations. Those most at risk may feel
better if they avoid outside exercise today...keeping windows
and doors closed to help reduce exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Sinking tugboat releases thousands of gallons of diesel into the Tennessee River in Alabama, prompting calls for swimmers to get out of the water, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Sinking tugboat releases thousands of gallons of diesel into the Tennessee River in Alabama, prompting calls for swimmers to get out of the water, police say

Thousands of gallons of diesel were released into the water after a tugboat sank in the Tennessee River, authorities say.

 Florence Police Department

(CNN) — Thousands of gallons of diesel were released into the Tennessee River after a tugboat sank in northwest Alabama, prompting calls for swimmers to get out of the water after the fuel began washing up on nearby shores, authorities said Sunday.

The tugboat sank near O’ Neal Bridge and began to release roughly 3,000 to 5,000 gallons of diesel into the water, the Florence Police Department said in a news release.

“Diesel fuel has began to wash up the beaches of McFarland Park,” the department added.

People who were swimming at McFarland Park in Florence were asked to get out of the water, according to the release. The park is a popular destination for families that features a beach area, fishing piers, playgrounds and campsites, according to the city’s website.

“Please stay out of the water and off the beaches until further notice,” the release read.

A photo released by Florence police showed an iridescent sheen floating on the water near the bridge.

No one was aboard the tugboat when it sank, and it’s unclear what caused it to go down, the city of Florence and Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan told CNN.

Clean-up operations and work to raise the boat were suspended at dusk, and will resume in the morning, Grabryan said. “They have got the area boomed off as to not let this get any worse than it already is, so we’ve got some containment in place,” Grabryan added.

Booms were set up around the tugboat itself and across the channel area, coming out of the Port of Florence, according to Grabryan.

“There will be a crane out there in the morning to assist, and they’ll continue their pumping operation to get the fluid and water out of the tug so it can be raised,” Grabryan added.

CNN has reached out to the police and Environmental Protection Agency for more information.

Florence is approximately 73 miles west of Huntsville.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.