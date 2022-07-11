 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 109 to
114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Shocking video shows Fairfield granddad mugged at front door

The family of a grandfather who was attacked while trying to enter their Fairfield home offered a warning Sunday to their community to be vigilant against neighborhood crime. Shawn Chitnis reports. (7-10-22)

    FAIRFIELD (KPIX) -- The family of a grandfather who was attacked while trying to enter their Fairfield home offered a warning Sunday to their community and others around the Bay Area to be vigilant against neighborhood crime.

"When I actually watched the full video from the beginning, it just hurts my heart, I definitely didn't want that to happen to my father-in-law or anyone else," Warren Caimol told KPIX.

Home surveillance video shows Caimol's father-in-law about to enter their house when a pistol-wielding man dressed in black hooded jacket accosts him on the front porch. Caimol was inside with his newborn son at the time and heard what was happening from the living room.

"I realized that the quickest thing I can do is start banging on the door and start screaming hoping he would get his attention," he said Sunday.

Caimol worries that his father-in-law was followed home in their new neighborhood, an area he and his family never before considered dangerous. Now they know these types of attacks are on the rise all over the Bay Area.

"This is a really peaceful neighborhood. It's a new neighborhood, everyone is really friendly, everyone was so surprised when they heard and seen what happened and that's why they were so concerned," Caimol said.

His father-in-law is recovering from the traumatic event but still feels fearful living in the neighborhood.

The family shared video of the assault online and notified Fairfield police. KPIX reached out to the department for an update on the investigation over the weekend but had not heard back as of Sunday evening.

A neighbor shared their home security video with the family which showed the suspect arriving in a white vehicle and emerging from the passenger seat. He could also be seen running back to that vehicle and driving away.

"In the end he's happy that nobody was hurt, especially his family. He's safe and that's all we can ask for," Caimol said. "This can happen to anybody. Just making sure always keep your doors locked, always looking over your shoulder."

