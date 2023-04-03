 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY
AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES FOR OLDER FUELS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151, 152 and southeast
portions of zone 150. This includes elevations below 5500 feet
from eastern Pinal and Pima counties eastward to the New
Mexico line.

* TIMING...11 AM MST this morning until 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Higher gusts in the mountains.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility for
motorists.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce crushes all competition at her son's sports day

  • 0

It's said champions never take a day off and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce proved that adage right at her son's sports day. The three-time Olympic gold medalist flew by fellow parents in a short race on March 31 in Jamaica.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is one of the greatest ever sprinters -- accustomed to winning Olympic and world titles -- so when she took part in a race at her son's sports day, no one else really stood a chance.

Fraser-Pryce can be seen sprinting off into the distance in video footage which has since gone viral on social media, leaving the other parents trailing meters behind her.

The 36-year-old is the third fastest woman of all time, with only Florence Griffith-Joyner and Elaine Thompson-Herah recording faster times in the 100 meters.

Fraser-Pryce's speed has carried her to eight Olympic medals -- three of them gold -- as well as 10 world titles, and now victory at her son's sports day.

"Every point counts," she commented, alongside a heart, smiley face, and rocket emojis, on a Facebook post showing the video.

But it seems that Fraser-Pryce is one of the only athletes to push it to the limit outside of the sport's top echelons, as four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson recalled skipping out on his son's sports day on Twitter.

"At my son's school parent sports day I was long retired and some of the parents were younger than me. Increased risk of 'I'm John and I just beat Michael Johnson in a race.' Nope!" he tweeted.

With Paris 2024 on the horizon for Fraser-Pryce, it doesn't seem likely that she will take it any easier in next year's edition should she take part. Sorry, other parents.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

