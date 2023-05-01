Severe weather causes retaining wall collapse in Tremont, forcing evacuations

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES
150...151...AND 154...

* TIMING...Through 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana)
area through this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
areas of blowing dust that may result in local PM- 10 concentrations
that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air
quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602-771-2300.

Severe weather causes retaining wall collapse in Tremont, forcing evacuations

  • 0

Derick Waller has more on the damage from the weekend washout.

Click here for updates on this story

    TRI-STATE (WABC) -- Sunday's relentless downpours caused flooding, downed trees, and major traffic problems across the Tri-state area.

Over in the Bronx, the severe weather caused a retaining wall to collapse in Tremont.

The wall was reduced to just bricks on East 180th Street behind Valentine Avenue Monday morning. It is connected to a six-story apartment building, which was evacuated at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

The apartment building is located on a steep incline, so that wall that collapsed is critical.

Officials said the building could be occupied later Monday, except for the ground floor, leaving five apartments still evacuated.

However, the Department of Buildings evacuated 20 more apartments on the upper floors of 2085 Valentine Avenue amid increasing concerns about the structural stability of the damaged rear wall of the building, and a tree that has fallen onto the building.

"We thought it was thunder and when we came into the bedroom all we saw was all of this disaster back here," said Ashley Bautista, whose home was destroyed in the collapse.

Mayor Eric Adams sent out a message that no one was hurt and that the Red Cross was assisting the residents.

"They helped us out, they found us a shelter to stay at, which was at the hotel, but we want to know what's going to happen next," Bautista said.

Flooded roads across the Tri-State The Cross Island Parkway was just one of several parkways that became a raging river during Sunday's storm.

"Bronx River, shut down, Sprain - shut down. I didn't take 287 because I figured the traffic would be nasty. Hutchinson shut down," said Rich Berrios.

Berrios took an extra 40 minutes to get from White Plains to Yonkers - but at least kept moving. He avoided the miserable mess on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers, just north of McLean Avenue.

In Queens, drivers got stranded on a flooded highway that is not a parkway - the LIE.

"We were out there an hour calling 911 four times. The firemen came, they said they couldn't help us. 311 couldn't help us. Nobody could help us until this last group of policemen came and said 'go into the Marriott,'" said Jerry Dellova.

Drivers in Jersey City and Newark saw high water levels on the roads Sunday evening. Although many cars were stuck on the roadways, no injuries have been reported.

Other damage from the storms In Chelsea, crews arrived Monday morning to clean up trees that toppled down on parked cars.

Janice Yu reported in front of broken branches and damaged cars near 7th Avenue and West 21st Street. No injuries were reported.

Back in Yonkers, the heavy downpours are also suspected in a retaining wall collapse on Elizabeth Place. The home's owner tells Eyewitness News that the wall collapsed right into her living and dining room. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Recommended for you