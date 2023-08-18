School board votes to fire teacher who read book on gender identity to Georgia fifth-graders

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona... Northwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 800 PM MST. * At 710 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tubac, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Arivaca and Arivaca Lake. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH