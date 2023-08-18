School board votes to fire teacher who read book on gender identity to Georgia fifth-graders

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Northwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 800 PM MST.

* At 710 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tubac, moving
northwest at 40 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
Arivaca and Arivaca Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground
lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from
windows.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima
County through 745 PM MST...

At 700 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Catalina Foothills, or 8 miles southeast of Oro Valley, moving north
at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas
Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson,
Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven,
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina State Park, Tucson Estates,
Saguaro National Park West, Catalina Foothills, Valencia West, Tucson
International Airport and Summit.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 240 and 270.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 54 and 63.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 83.
Route 86 between mile markers 159 and 171.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

School board votes to fire teacher who read book on gender identity to Georgia fifth-graders

  • 0

(CNN) — A suburban Atlanta school board has voted to terminate the contract of a teacher who read a book about gender identity to gifted fifth-graders – the latest salvo in a nationwide clash over how issues like gender and race are discussed in public school classrooms.

The Cobb County board voted 4-3 Thursday to terminate the contract of Katherine Rinderle, disagreeing with the recommendation of a panel of retired county educators. She was removed from her classroom in March after a parent complained she’d read “My Shadow is Purple” to her class, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which represents her in part.

The district has claimed Rinderle in reading the book violated at least six of its policies and administrative rules, including two based on 2022 Georgia laws that restrict instruction of “divisive concepts” and provide greater transparency to parents and guardians in what their children are taught, according to a charge letter from the district reviewed by CNN.

The Georgia laws are part of a broader effort by conservative lawmakers across US states to limit how topics such as sexual orientation, gender identity and race are handled in schools.

Rinderle may appeal, her lawyer Craig Goodmark said Friday in a statement.

“I think there were several issues with the investigation, the hearing and the ultimate decision to terminate that give us very strong arguments on appeal,” he told CNN, adding a decision will be quick.

“I am disappointed in the district’s decision to terminate me for reading an inclusive and affirming book – one that is representative of diverse student identities,” Rinderle said after Thursday’s vote in a statement released by the law center.

“The district is sending a harmful message that not all students are worthy of affirmation in being their unapologetic and authentic selves,” she said. “This decision, based on intentionally vague policies, will result in more teachers self-censoring in fear of not knowing where the invisible line will be drawn. Censorship perpetuates harm and students deserve better.”

The district, for its part, “is pleased that this difficult issue has concluded; we are very serious about keeping our classrooms focused on teaching, learning, and opportunities for success for students. The Board’s decision is reflective of that mission,” its spokesperson said.

The week before the board vote, Goodmark had addressed Rinderle’s future: “I think what Katie wants to do is be an educator,” he told CNN. “I think she, she loves her kids, she loves the classroom. If Cobb County doesn’t want her, she’s going to be an educator someplace else.”

A panel of three retired county educators last week ruled against the superintendent’s recommendation to terminate Rinderle, who’d been told she was being fired “on the grounds of insubordination, willful neglect of duties and any other good and sufficient cause,” the charge letter states.

The three-person panel concluded Rinderle did not violate board policies on insubordination but did violate the other policies, even as it declined to recommend her termination.

“My Shadow is Purple,” written by Scott Stuart, describes itself as a “heartwarming and inspiring book about being true to yourself.” Publisher Larrikin House says the story “considers gender beyond binary in a vibrant spectrum of colour.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Rebekah Riess, Dawn Sawyer, Carrington Peavy and Chris Youd contributed.

Tags

Recommended for you