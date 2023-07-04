 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.
Temperatures will be a bit cooler Wednesday and just below
excessive heat criteria before increasing again Thursday
through Friday. However due to the cumulative affect of heat
on human bodies, the warning will be remain in effect through
Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

San Jose crane business flies 1,800 square foot American flag for 4th to honor Vietnam vet

San Jose crane business flies 1,800 square foot American flag for 4th to honor Vietnam vet

A San Jose crane business flies a 1,800 square foot American flag for the 4th to honor a Vietnam vet.

SAN JOSE, California (KPIX) -- For nearly two decades, a South Bay construction crane company has carried on a flag-raising tradition during the most patriotic holidays, hoisting a massive American flag hundreds of feet above their business.

"On the Fourth of July, it's about America. On Veterans' Day, it's about the veterans. And on Memorial Day, it's about the people who have given all they have to give," said Lowell Tucker, owner of West Coast Cranes.

Lowell said their newest flag – raised on the eve of the Fourth of July holiday – measures 30 feet high and 60 feet wide. He says it's a grand gesture aimed principally at an audience of one.

"My father flew helicopters in Vietnam. And that's a huge source of pride for me. And once that gets flying today, I shoot my dad a quick little video and call him up," he said.

Lowell said he likewise hopes the country's appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Vietnam-era vets has deepened with time.

"Most of us Americans are aware that of the fact that the Vietnam vets did not get the respect that they deserved. It wasn't political for my father. He went over there and did what he thought he had to do. He was just serving his country at the time," Lowell said.

According to Lowell, the flag-raising tradition stretches back 18 years to when he first opened his business, which was then headquartered in Santa Cruz County.

The business and the flag have grown in the intervening years but he says the sight of the flag billowing in the wind still stirs many of the same emotions.

"Every time we fly that flag, there's just a sense of awe. And it's majestic to see the stars and stripes in the wind," he said.

