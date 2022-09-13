San Francisco firefighter spearheads fundraising for Ukrainian counterparts

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona... Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 1245 PM MST. * At 1201 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Huachuca City, or 9 miles north of Sierra Vista, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Sierra Vista, Benson, Whetstone, Huachuca City, St. David, Tombstone, Kartchner Caverns State Park, Fairbank and Charleston. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH