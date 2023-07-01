 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO
8 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
between 107 and 112 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County and the lower
elevations of Graham County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning
hours. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Roller coaster at Carowinds closes after discovery of a crack in a support pillar

The Fury 325 roller coaster is pictured here at Carowinds amusement park in North Carolina.

 Courtesy Jeremy Wagner

(CNN) — Carowinds amusement park in North Carolina closed a roller coaster Friday after discovering a crack in a support pillar, park officials said.

The park says the Fury 325 is one of the tallest and longest rides in the massive park that straddles the North and South Carolina state lines.

“The tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America” will remain closed until inspections and repairs take place, the park said. The crack is at the top of a steel support pillar.

A “giga” roller coaster has a drop between 300 and 399 feet, according to King’s Island in Ohio.

Carowinds says the Fury 325 takes riders to a peak height of 325 feet and reaches 95 mph.

The rest of the amusement and water park remained open Saturday, according to Carowinds’ website.

“Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process. As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity,” Carowinds said.

