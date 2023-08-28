 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Rocklin school board president faces controversy over calls for religion in curriculum

Backlash is brewing against a Rocklin school board president over her calls for "Christ-centered" parents to join school advisory committees.

    ROCKLIN, California (KOVR) -- Backlash is brewing against a Rocklin school board president over her calls for "Christ-centered" parents to join school advisory committees.

Her calls come as those new parent committees start helping select school curricula.

Rocklin board President Julie Leavens Hupp posted on her campaign Facebook page: "We need as many Christ centered, family focused parents as we can get..."

The message was aimed at attracting parents to new curriculum advisory boards.

Rocklin parent Pryce Johnson said the comment crosses a distinct line in public education.

"I'm somebody that believes firmly in the separation of church and state, and so I found that completely inappropriate to appeal to one specific religious demographic," Johnson said.

Hupp responded to online criticism. In a separate post, she asked all faiths and child-loving people to sign up for the school's new advisory boards.

The post comes as Rocklin parents can now take part in a new process to consider science curriculum for grades 3 through 5 this year.

Last year, Huff and a board majority voted against the science curriculum after some parent pushback. The teacher-recommended material was inappropriate

A spokesperson for the Rocklin Unified School District issued a statement reading, in part:

"The district is aware of social media posts made by board trustee Hupp, and trustee Hupp has always been proud of the diversity of our community and hopes to see it represented in all of our communities."

The explanation is not enough for Johnson.

"I'm frustrated but I want more from our board," he said.

The next Rocklin school board meeting is set for September 6. We did reach out directly to Hupp, but she did not respond to a request for a comment.

