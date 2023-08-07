Rockaway Beach Park closed to swimming and surfing after a woman suffered an apparent shark bite, officials say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 400 PM MST.

* At 304 PM MST, a wall of dust was near Avra Valley, or 7 miles
west of Marana, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 50 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by spotters.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 226 and 236.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Avra Valley, Picture Rocks and Red Rock.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 257 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen near the
Sierrita mine.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Drexel Heights, Three
Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita,
Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West,
Summit, Picture Rocks, Ryan AirField and San Xavier Mission.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima,
west central Cochise and north central Santa Cruz Counties through
315 PM MST...

At 234 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Sahuarita, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Marana, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Benson, Davis-Monthan Air
Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Vail, South
Tucson, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita,
East Sahuarita, Sonoita, Summit, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National
Park West and Valencia West.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 244 and 305.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 33 and 63.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 71.
Route 82 between mile markers 36 and 39.
Route 83 between mile markers 35 and 58.
Route 86 between mile markers 142 and 171.
Route 90 between mile markers 290 and 291.
Route 286 between mile markers 38 and 45.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Rockaway Beach Park closed to swimming and surfing after a woman suffered an apparent shark bite, officials say

  • 0
Rockaway Beach Park closed to swimming and surfing after a woman suffered an apparent shark bite, officials say

People spend a late afternoon at Rockaway Beach in the New York City borough of Queens on August 5. A woman was transported to a hospital Monday after suffering an apparent shark bite near a beach in Queens.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(CNN) — Parks officials say Rockaway Beach Park is closed to swimming and surfing Tuesday, one day after a woman was hospitalized after suffering an apparent shark bite near the beach in Queens, New York.

“As a safety precaution, Rockaway Beach will be closed to swimming & surfing today, August 8, due to recent shark activity,” said NYC Parks on verified social media.

Emergency personnel responded to Rockaway Beach shortly before 6 p.m. Monday and found the woman had a serious leg injury, the New York City Fire Department said.

“All indications appear to be a shark bite,” the fire department said.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to the Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and was in stable condition with injuries Monday night, the department said.

The incident appears to be one of the latest in a spate of summer shark bites off New York’s coastline. It was the first unprovoked shark attack at the beach in “recent memory,” New York City Parks Department spokesperson Meghan Lalor told CNN.

The last unprovoked shark attack at Rockaway Beach occurred in 1953, when a man got bit while fishing, according to a database by the Shark Research Institute. The last provoked attack in New York occurred in 2010 off of Long Island, when a man was cut by a shark he had hooked while fishing.

The injury comes about a month after a string of five likely shark attacks off nearby Long Island, which prompted local officials to ramp up shark patrols.

The five non-life-threatening bites occurred within two days of one another and alarmed New York beachgoers. The attacks also called to mind a similar series of shark attacks last summer that triggered several New York beach closures.

Swimmers can take precautions to help avoid attacks, said Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Program for Shark Research.

“People should always swim in groups. They shouldn’t swim too far from the shore, and they should particularly avoid bait fish,” Naylor told CNN last month.

The risk of being attacked by a shark is relatively low, with only 57 confirmed, unprovoked attacks worldwide last year, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History. Of those, 41 were in the United States, with eight nonfatal incidents in New York.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jessica Xing and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

