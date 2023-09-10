 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across Western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Robbers hit 7-Eleven third time in less than a month

  • 0

Crime fatigue is setting in at a 7-Eleven in Oakland's Diamond District. Da Lin reports. (9-10-23)

Click here for updates on this story

    OAKLAND, California (KPIX) -- Crime fatigue is setting in for many Oakland business owners.

One 7-Eleven owner said he's fed up with the crime in his store on MacArthur Boulevard in the Dimond District. Robbers held up his cashiers at 12:25 a.m. Saturday.

Surveillance video showed two young men with masks pretending to buy something. They pulled out two guns and held up two cashiers. Cashier Daniel Bokre could be seen in the video raising both hands as a gunman pointed a handgun at him.

"Yes, scared, very scared. It's a matter of life," said Bokre said.

The gunmen demanded Bokre and his co-worker empty two cash registers. The robbers took some tobacco products as well. Altogether, the cashiers said the store lost several hundred dollars.

"They take whatever they want, the money. They were asking for money, 'open the register!' They take it, they go away," Bokre said.

Bokre immigrated to Oakland from Africa a year ago, looking for a better life and started working at the convenience store a few months ago.

"No, never happened (to me) before in my country like this. I come from Eritrea, Africa," Bokre said.

Store operator Ravi Kakkar said it's the third incident since August.

"I feel anger," Kakkar said. "We are tired for seeing this every single day. It's not just here, it's everywhere in Oakland."

Kakkar said twice in August, large groups of young people ran in and cleaned out their tobacco products. He said those two incidents cost him about $12,000.

"It's a humble request to the city of Oakland, Oakland councilmembers, Oakland city mayor, please do something, please take a stronger action," Kakkar said.

Despite being shaken up, Bokre came right back to work roughly 12 hours later.

"We must work. Without work, we cannot live here," Bokre said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Tags

Recommended for you