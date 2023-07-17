Richard Hanson, accused of beating wife to death in front of children, held without bail

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST
FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIMA AND NORTHWESTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES...

At 307 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 9 miles southwest of Green Valley to 7 miles southwest
of Arivaca, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Three Points, Arivaca, Amado, Sasabe, Arivaca Lake and Arivaca
Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST FRIDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 are expected. For the Blowing
Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one
mile in blowing dust is expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 10 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat, elevated overnight low temperatures
and humidity will significantly increase the potential for
heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms will
produce strong thunderstorm outflow winds capable of producing
dense blowing dust this afternoon and evening..with a
potential for Haboob formation between Tucson and Phoenix.
Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced
visibility in blowing dust is possible. Strong and gusty
thunderstorm outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the
air that people and animals breathe. Individuals with heart
disease and respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their
level of exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their
lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those
most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise
today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST FRIDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 are expected. For the Blowing
Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one
mile in blowing dust is expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 10 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat, elevated overnight low temperatures
and humidity will significantly increase the potential for
heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms will
produce strong thunderstorm outflow winds capable of producing
dense blowing dust this afternoon and evening..with a
potential for Haboob formation between Tucson and Phoenix.
Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced
visibility in blowing dust is possible. Strong and gusty
thunderstorm outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the
air that people and animals breathe. Individuals with heart
disease and respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their
level of exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their
lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those
most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise
today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Richard Hanson, accused of beating wife to death in front of children, held without bail

  • 0
Richard Hanson, accused of beating wife to death in front of children, held without bail

Richard Hanson, the Newton man accused of brutally killing his wife two days after she filed a restraining order against him, was ordered held without bail Monday.

 WBZ

Click here for updates on this story

    NEWTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) -- Richard Hanson, the Newton man accused of brutally killing his wife two days after she filed a restraining order against him, was ordered held without bail Monday.

At his arraignment in Newton District Court, Hanson, 64, pleaded not guilty to murder and several other charges in the death of his wife, 54-year-old Nancy Hanson, Saturday night at their home on Brookline Street.

According to prosecutor Megan McGovern, police received two 911 calls at 8:21 p.m. - one from a child in the house and the other from one of Nancy Hanson's friends.

The child, one of the couple's sons, told police "His father was hitting his mother with a baseball bat," McGovern said. The child was downstairs with his two young brothers while the couple were fighting upstairs.

The friend who called 911 said she was on the phone with Nancy Hanson when the fight started.

"She heard the phone drop and then several loud bangs could be heard in the background, as well as children screaming, 'Stop dad, you're killing her'," McGovern said in court.

When police arrived they said they found Richard Hanson in the driveway with blood splattered on his body and clothes.

"He made statements to the effect of, 'She was cheating on me' and that he couldn't believe he did that," McGovern said.

The prosecutor said one of the children led police to a child's bedroom where they found Nancy Hanson unconscious with a head wound. A baseball bat and a weighted bar with blood on it were found near her. She was rushed to Brigham and Women's Hospital where she died. Richard Hanson was arrested.

Police interviewed the son who called 911 and he told them his parents were always fighting and that it had gotten worse this week, McGovern told the court.

An autopsy showed Nancy Hanson had fractured right and left forearms, several fractured ribs, blunt force injuries to her skull, defensive wounds on her hands and fingers and a bruised torso.

Two days earlier, she called police and had obtained a restraining order, but McGovern said authorities were not able to serve him with the order. She also taken out another restraining order against her husband back in 2021, McGovern said, and he had violated that.

"The Department of Children and Families has taken custody of the children who live in the home," a DCF spokesperson told WBZ-TV in an email.

Richard Hanson is due back in court on August 16.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESOURCES

Domestic Violence Services by county in Massachusetts DOVE Inc.'s 24 hour hotline: 617-471-1234 National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 SafeLink: 877-785-2020

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.