Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Near record to record high temperatures of 107 to 112
expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Residents without power prepare for extreme heat, try to keep food from spoiling

Some people in metro Detroit are estimated to be in the dark until July 30.

    SOUTHFIELD, Michigan (WXYZ) -- Some people in metro Detroit are estimated to be in the dark until Sunday as many are bracing for extreme heat Friday.

The timing of the storm was not ideal and could be potentially dangerous for people who lost power after storms Wednesday.

Cleophus Henley, who lives on Magnolia Avenue in Southfield, spent his morning cleaning up tree limbs.

Henley says he does have a bigger concern. His electricity is out, which means the refrigerator isn't running.

"I did a lot of fishing this year. I caught all that fish, cleaned it up and got it in the freezer, and don't want it to get ruined. So, I got to make a decision between today and tomorrow," Henley said.

Henley's wife Linda has been trying to keep electronics charged. For now, she's using her car.

"Got to charge it up to stay in contact with relatives," Linda Henley said.

Linda Henley says she watched the storm closely. It was fast and the winds were intense.

Her faith in the power grid wasn't as strong as her husband's.

"As soon as I turn around, it went out just like that. Well, here goes the power, and I am not expecting it to come on anytime soon," Linda Henley said.

Redford resident Michelle Beauchamp says DTE Energy always tends to show up too late in this neighborhood. She doesn't have a generator or anywhere else to go.

"This is just not right. It's not fair. It's 90 degrees outside. It's not fair," Beauchamp said.

She says by Friday, all her food will likely spoil.

"What am I going to do?" Beauchamp said.

Bob Burr was hoping to save his food, but his generator is just not the little engine that could.

"I ordered another one that will start the refrigerator," Burr said.

As Cleophus Henley mentioned, there are decisions to make and sometimes, you have to get creative.

"Right now, I just got a cooler with ice and water," Cleophus Henley said.

