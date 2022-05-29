President Biden to visit Uvalde, Texas, as community grieves 21 killed in school shooting By Aya Elamroussi, Kelly McCleary and Mike Hayes, CNN May 29, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CNN's Dana Bash sits down with Daniel Ruiz and his mother, Briana. While Daniel survived the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, his cousin Ellie Garcia was one of the 19 children killed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 4 Tucson Digging Deeper DIGGING DEEPER: Police cracking down on criminal element at De Anza Park Dec 2, 2020 National News Kansas man played video games after ‘squeezing head’ of 2-month-old son who died Jan 31, 2020 Local One man in custody after barricade situation near Stone, Yavapai Nov 25, 2020 News Tornadoes pummel Alabama, killing at least 5 Mar 25, 2021 Archive No obvious signs of trauma, foul play suspected after body found on top of Tumamoc Hill Jul 27, 2021 Local Warsaw Fire now 80 percent contained in Coronado National Forest May 19, 2021 Recommended for you