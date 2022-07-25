 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. Excessive
rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular concern
through late Tuesday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Police shoot woman who had fired shots into ceiling at Dallas Love Field Airport, authorities say

Police shoot woman who had fired shots into ceiling at Dallas Love Field Airport, authorities say

A woman allegedly fired gunshots at Dallas Love Field Airport on Monday before she was shot by an officer, police said. No one else was injured.

A woman allegedly fired several gunshots into the air at Dallas Love Field Airport in Texas on Monday before police shot her and took her into custody, Dallas Police said.

The incident began at about 11 a.m. when a 37-year-old woman arrived to the airport and went inside near the ticket counters, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said. She went to the bathroom and then exited wearing a hoodie, pulled out a firearm and began shooting, apparently aiming at the ceiling, he said.

An officer on scene shot her in a lower extremity and she was taken into custody and is in the hospital. No one else was injured, Garcia said.

The incident sparked chaos as people fled. Michael Loewinsohn had just arrived at the airport on a flight from Denver and was walking toward baggage claim when the chaos erupted.

"I saw a massive amount of people running up from security checkpoint and people yelling 'shooter,'" Loewisohn told CNN in a Twitter Direct Message. "TSA employees rushed us out of a side door and just started sprinting away from the building."

Loewinsohn took video showing a number of people sitting on the ground between the building and the tarmac. "We're just told there was a shooter and we are going to need to stay outside for a bit," Loewinsohn said.

Johnny Mojica told CNN he was waiting for a flight at Gate 12 when he saw people running.

"A group of people were running and shouting 'run,' and those who were sitting down (including me) took cover near the end of our seats," he told CNN.

He said that "everything is calm and safe inside the airport." Mojica said he was now waiting to board a Southwest flight to San Antonio, Texas. He said airport officials are making announcements to help people recover items that were lost in the commotion. People around him were shaken up but safe, he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration put a ground stop in place at the airport due to security concerns.

Dallas Love Field Airport is located about six miles northwest of downtown Dallas and primarily serves Southwest Airlines, its website states.

CNN's Ashley Killough contributed to this report.