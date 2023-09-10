 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across Western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Police say that a woman was struck by lightning at the beach

  • 0

Police say that a woman was struck by lightning at a Dorchester beach

Click here for updates on this story

    DORCHESTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) -- Clouds rolled in towards Savin Hill Beach in Boston Saturday, bringing booms of thunder and blasts of lightning.

"I heard that bolt of lightning. It was so loud," says neighbor Kenneth Osherow.

The sound shocked neighbors who knew instantly the lightning strike hit close to home.

"A fire truck came by and then 30 seconds later an ambulance came by, then another ambulance and a police car," says Osherow.

According to the Boston Police Department around 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon, EMS responded to a call for help after a 31-year-old woman was hit by lightning while walking her dog on Savin Hill Beach.

Neighbors tell WBZ that after the woman was struck by lightning people on the beach jumped in to help, carrying her up the beach stairs and onto this porch to protect her from the rain, then a local nurse began delivering CPR.

"I was in the front of my house and then I came over here and started helping with compressions," says Tracy Cronin, who is an ICU nurse at Boston Children's Hospital and lives just steps away from where the lightning hit.

"She had a burn wound on her chest and her pants were just burned off of her and you could smell it."

While waiting for help to arrive Cronin tells us, she and her boyfriend, who is a ER Nurse, took turns performing CPR, for around 15 minutes.

"Initially we didn't get a pulse, but then we finally got a pulse from her. She wasn't awake though. She was down for quite a while," said Cronin.

Police say once paramedics arrived the woman was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

"Never seen anything like this happen."

According to the CDC, the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are roughly one in a million. But the rare moment is something neighbors will never forget.

"It sounded like a nuclear bomb went off. It was the loudest lightning I had ever heard. Praying she's ok," says Cronin

Police are still looking for the dog, Bruce, who got scared and ran off after the strike and ask that if anyone sees him call (617) 740-7710

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Tags

Recommended for you