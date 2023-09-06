 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures between 105 to 111 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Photographer comes out of retirement to pay for wife's Alzheimer's care

Photographer comes out of retirement to pay for wife's Alzheimer's care

John Ross is having to come out of retirement to help pay for his wife's care. She's battling Stage 6 Alzheimer's.

 Andrae Hannon/KSHB

    Kansas (KSHB) -- John Ross and his wife, Lisa, joke that they're attached at the hip.

The two have been married for 31 years. At one time, they worked together at their company, Phoenix Photography.

"She ran the company, she ran the business, and I was just the technical person who did all the camera work," John said.

But he had to take on more work at the studio when Lisa was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2020.

John said he noticed symptoms as early as 2018 but didn't know what was going on.

"As this developed, we had to close," John said. "I couldn’t do everything, and it was a huge emotional adjustment for me."

It was also a big financial adjustment.

"When you need to get a caregiver, you’re looking at somewhere in the vicinity of $600 a week," John said.

That's why he had to pick up his camera, come out of retirement and once again open the doors to their photography studio.

Doctor's orders state Lisa can't be left alone.

However, their studio is conveniently attached to their home.

"There’s a number of things that I need to cover and take care of, our bills, and keep her here," John said. "We’ve been in this house for 30 years now, so I want her to stay."

The Alzheimer's Association reports the disease now costs $45 billion to treat and care for patients, with cost of care expected to grow to $1 trillion by 2050.

"Alzheimer’s is a huge health crisis, but it’s also very much becoming a financial crisis as well," said Michelle Garrard, community program specialist for the Alzheimer's Association Heart of America Chapter.

Through her work with those struggling with the disease and with the association, Garrard has seen the struggles of caregivers like John.

"I think it’s been a big issue, but for sure, with the pandemic and the staffing crisis that we have encountered, prices are just going up and up and up for long-term care," Garrard said.

The emotional toll of caregiving can be just as difficult.

"One thing to take away is when it’s your spouse, you don’t get to go home," John said. "You don’t get to go someplace and rest. You’re not out of it ever."

But with Lisa by his side, John said he wants to continue to capture photos and moments.

"We have years left, and I want to make sure she’s 100% taken care of here," he said.

The photography studio is having a grand reopening on Sunday, Sept. 10.

