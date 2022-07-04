 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima
County through 330 PM MST...

At 238 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Tucson Estates, or 17 miles south of Marana, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Drexel Heights, Three Points, Avra Valley, Pascua Pueblo
Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia
West, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 244 and 248.
Route 86 between mile markers 154 and 165.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

'People just falling and falling': Witnesses describe terror at Illinois parade shooting

  • 0

A number of people were killed at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, Highland Park police announced in a press conference. The suspect remains at large. CNN's Adrienne Broaddus talks to Zoe Pawelczak, a parade attendee who was present as the shooting occurred.

Zoe Pawelczak's dad thought the repetitive pops ringing out at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade Monday morning were part of the show, she says. But she felt something was off.

"I'm like, 'Dad, no ... something is wrong,' and I grabbed him" and ran, Pawelczak told CNN. People behind them started running, too.

"And I looked back ... and then it was just this sea of panic, and people just falling and falling," she recalled.

Pawelczak was one of the witnesses telling stories of sheer terror mere hours after the shooting in the Chicago suburb. Authorities say someone opened fire from a roof as the parade passed nearby, killing at least six people and wounding about two dozen others. Police were still searching for a suspect Monday afternoon.

Pawelczak, who'd just moved back from Arizona, said she went to the parade to bond with her father, as she used to attended the event as a child. After a band passed she heard a long round of shots -- maybe 50 or more, she said.

She believes she saw at least one person shot dead, she told CNN, choking up. It was not immediately clear who that was.

After she grabbed her father, they hid behind a dumpster for about an hour, before police ushered them and others into a sporting goods store, she said. She and her father were OK, but others in the store were injured.

"One man had been shot in the head -- like, his ear. He was bleeding all over his face," Pawelczak told CNN. "There was another girl that got escorted out, (who) was shot in the leg."

Pawelczak and her father and waited in the basement until police escorted them out of the store.

Outside, the streets were "quite littered," Pawelczak said, and there was "blood everywhere."

"It looked like a battle zone," she said. "Gun violence is never OK -- we should never be numb to this."

'Run, run, run -- there's a shooter'

Warren Fried, who attended the parade with his wife and 7-year-old twins, said he watched police and an ambulance pass by him at the parade and afterward heard an array of gunshots. People began yelling, "shooter" and, "run," and he and his family fled toward their car for safety.

"People were hiding, kids were on the streets looking for their parents, just in a state of shock," he said.

Another attendee, Miles Zaremski, who has lived in the area for about 37 years, first thought the gunshots were backfire from a parade vehicle, or fireworks.

When it continued, he realized it was from a gun -- and he saw people rushing away.

"I saw blood on the sidewalk. I saw a bloodied body that looked deceased," Zaremski told CNN. "It was sickening. It was just chaotic."

Debbie Glickman, 54, was dancing to music, she said, when "all of a sudden we saw people running away from the parade."

"One of my friends ... just said, 'Run, run, run -- there's a shooter, there's a shooter!'" she recalled. Glickman ran, and said she did not see a gunman or anyone injured.

"People were thinking that maybe it was just a firecracker that had gone off bad, but people were running, and ... it just was absolute mass chaos," she said. "It was absolutely the most terrifying thing that's ever happened to me."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

Recommended for you