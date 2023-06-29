 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM MST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
afternoon temperatures between 109 and 114.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Out of the Ice Age: Replica woolly mammoth on display in Iowa

Woolly Mammoth's in Iowa??!!!!

    MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) -- The bones of a Woolly Mammoth are out of the Ice Age and in Mahaska County for anyone to see. And the historic discovery is teaching us a lot about Iowa's history.

“I'd hate to see that coming over the hill at me,” said John Boggess, referencing the replica of the woolly mammoth.

They were big and furry! And called Iowa home thousands of years ago.

Boggess discovered woolly mammoth bones in the Hawkeye State in 2010.

Jane Krutzfeldt, of Oskaloosa, was one of the first to see the bones on display Tuesday. She hopes it catches more attention.

“The discovery of the mammoth bones and Mahaska County really is what got people talking,” Krutzfeldt said.

Now, a replica of the mammoth mammal is on display in Mahaska County for people to see and learn about.

Boggess made the discovery when one of his sons saw a bone poking out of the ground near a creek.

After lots of digging, they hit a historical jackpot!

“I knew what it was pretty much right off the bat,” Boggess said. “An expert from Illinois told me that the one mammoth we found would have been about three foot taller than this 112 foot tall the shoulder.”

The Mahaska County Conservation Board now has the bones and uses them for educational purposes.

The board invites people to come and see the display and learn more about the large animals.

“Everybody has an interest in seeing the mammoth bones and knowing that there were bones just like this found at a farm in rural Mahaska County,” Krutzfeldt said. “I think people will come from other places to see the mammoth replica.”

The county conservation board says the bones are the first scientific evidence of a Mammoth population in Iowa.

The display is at the Educational Learning Center in Oskaloosa.

