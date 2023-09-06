 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures between 105 to 111 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Officer and good Samaritan at light rail station help save baby who stopped breathing

  • 0
A Mesa Police Department officer and good Samaritan intervened when he stopped breathing earlier this summer.

 Mesa Police Department/KNXV

    MESA, Arizona (KNXV) -- An infant is alive today after a Mesa Police Department officer and good Samaritan intervened when he stopped breathing earlier this summer.

Mesa police say an officer was at a light rail station in late July to deal with a situation involving a non-compliant passenger when two women came running towards him.

Body camera video shows the women handing over a baby boy who had reportedly stopped breathing. The officer began life-saving efforts on the child before a bystander, who said he was a retired paramedic, moved in to help.

After their efforts, the baby started breathing on his own and was treated further by paramedics who were called to the scene.

It was not immediately clear what led to the child's medical emergency.

The baby's mother is set to meet with the officer involved in the life-saving act on Tuesday afternoon.

