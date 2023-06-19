NYPD investigating multiple weekend stabbings, slashings in transit system

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY SOUTHWEST TO WEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR EASTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, MOST OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151 AND 152, AND ALL OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 154... * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire Weather Zone 150, most of Fire Weather Zones 151 and 152, and all of Fire Weather Zone 154. * TIMING...11 AM MST to 7 PM MST today. * WINDS...Southwest to west at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. &&