NYC migrant relief center relocating after concerns from residents

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Overflowing poor
drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 133 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms over the past couple of hours. This will result
in continued urban and small stream flooding.
- Pantano Wash and the Alamo Wash along with other smaller
washes are experiencing increased flow.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, South
Tucson, Saguaro National Park East, Catalina Foothills,
Tucson International Airport and Rita Ranch.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 300 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 103 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain of up to 1 inch so far due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Tubac, Vail, East Sahuarita,
Sonoita, Corona De Tucson, Amado, Madera Canyon and Arivaca
Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

NYC migrant relief center relocating after concerns from residents

NYC migrant relief center relocating after concerns from residents

A controversial emergency response center for migrants is relocating after facing safety concerns from some Bronx residents.

    NEW YORK (WCBS) -- A controversial emergency response center for migrants is relocating after facing safety concerns from some Bronx residents.

Mayor Eric Adams says the facility will be moved from Orchard Beach to Randall's Island. In a statement overnight, he said the new location has better access to public transportation and is less prone to flooding.

As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported, photos from 2018 show the Orchard Beach parking lot completely flooded over.

That's why nearby residents raised concerns. They also brought up conducting criminal background checks on the migrants.

"These people that are being sent here, they're not all criminals. But in any group this size, there's going to be a criminal element," Bronx County Conservative Party Chairman Patrick McManus told CBS2.

The city heard their voices and decided to take action.

"We don't do any screening other than finding out the needs of people and make sure that we properly give them the resources they need. And we're going to provide the public safety, that's my responsibility," Adams said.

Tuesday morning, crews could be seen in the beginning phases of deconstructing what was built at Orchard Beach, as the materials will soon move more than eight miles southwest to Randall's Island.

In a statement, the mayor said Emergency Management determined, "relocating the Orchard Beach humanitarian relief center to Randall's Island is the most efficient and effective path forward, and work is underway to make this move."

In the days ahead, residents who live near the beach will start seeing the structures in the parking lot get torn down.

Adams said he expects the temporary shelter on Randall's Island to be built during the same timeline as what was initially going to take place at Orchard Beach, looking at least one to two weeks.

