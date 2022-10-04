NYC migrant relief center relocating after concerns from residents

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 330 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 133 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over the past couple of hours. This will result in continued urban and small stream flooding. - Pantano Wash and the Alamo Wash along with other smaller washes are experiencing increased flow. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Saguaro National Park East, Catalina Foothills, Tucson International Airport and Rita Ranch. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&