NTSB opens investigation into recent turbulence incident on Delta flight that injured 12

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MST FOR
NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHWESTERN PINAL COUNTIES...

At 738 PM MST, a dust channel was near Picacho Peak State Park, or 22
miles northwest of Marana, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with damaging wind
in excess of 60 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 225.
Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124.

Locations impacted include...
Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Jack Rabbit,
Shopishk and East Chui-Chu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility
reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If
caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this dust
channel. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 930 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 736 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Chui-Chu, Cockleburr, Kohatk, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk and East
Chui-Chu.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 800 PM MST.

* At 709 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arizona City,
or 17 miles south of Casa Grande, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Cockleburr, North
Komelik, Kohatk, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will be
capable of producing areas of dense blowing dust, reducing
visibility between one quarter mile and one mile.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Thunderstorms will produce strong thunderstorm
outflow winds capable of producing dense blowing dust this
afternoon and evening...with a potential for Haboob formation
between Tucson and Phoenix. Hazardous driving conditions due
to a rapidly reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible,
especially along Interstate 10 between Tucson and Phoenix and
Highway 86 west of Tucson. Strong and gusty thunderstorm
outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the air that
people and animals breathe. Individuals with heart disease and
respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their level of
exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their lungs...
especially if they are near dust- prone locations. Those most
at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise today...
keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 529 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Fresnal Wash, Moras Wash, Las, Sells Wash, Chukut Kuk Wash,
Baboquivari Wash, Murk Kui Wash, Vamori Wash, Comobabi Wash,
San Juan Wash, Ali Molina Wash, Mulberry Wash, Gu Oidak Wash,
Chutum Vaya Wash, Topawa Wash and Big Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sells, Topawa, San Miguel, Ali Chukson, Vamori, Cowlic,
Fresnal, Choulic, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon, Artesia, South
Komelik and Ali Molina.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham
Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM MST this afternoon through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Storms could produce very heavy short duration rainfall
resulting in local Flash Flooding (rapid rises).|
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

NTSB opens investigation into recent turbulence incident on Delta flight that injured 12

  • 0

Passengers flying from Italy to Atlanta on Tuesday on a Delta Air Lines flight were lifted out of their seats after the aircraft experienced severe turbulence.

(CNN) — The National Transportation Safety Board said that it is opening an investigation into a Delta Air Lines flight rocked by turbulence on Tuesday that sent passengers and crew to the hospital.

“The Airbus A350 was en route from Milan, Italy, when flight encountered severe turbulence on approach to its planned destination of Atlanta,” the agency said in a tweet on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday evening.

The NTSB tweet said that a preliminary report on Delta flight 175 would be expected in two to three weeks.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a total of 12 people, one more than initially reported, were hurt in the incident. That agency’s initial report says one member of the flight crew sustained serious injuries. Also, three cabin crew members and eight passengers had minor injuries, it said.

The flight was about 40 miles northeast of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when the turbulence occurred, and it eventually landed safely, according to the FAA.

In a 2021 report, the NTSB found that “turbulence-related accidents are the most common type of accident involving air carriers.”

Passenger describes Delta flight

Passenger Ayọ Suber described what happened on the plane earlier this week.

The first 10 hours of the flight were fine, she said, but when they got close to Atlanta, the turbulence struck.

“It was severe turbulence and then the plane just dropped straight down,” Suber told CNN. “That’s when I thought we were crashing.”

A woman sitting in the middle aisle flew out of her seat and the top of her head hit the overhead storage bins, said Suber.

“There was a woman who kept crying and saying she’s scared,” she added.

Suber said passengers were informed by the cockpit that medics would be standing by once the plane landed.

In a video taken by Suber, a crack can be seen on the bottom of a storage bin where a woman hit her head. After the plane landed, medics could be seen taking some passengers off the aircraft on stretchers.

Suber, who flies frequently, told CNN this terrifying experience will not keep her from flying.

“I felt like this was such a freak incident that I’m not scared to fly,” she said.

CNN’s  Raja Razek and Forrest Brown contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

