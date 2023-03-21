Novak Djokovic says he has 'no regrets' missing Miami Open and Indian Wells over vaccination status

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Periods of south or southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Lower elevations of Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Strong cross winds could affect high profile vehicles along Interstate 10. Winds may create areas of blowing dust, especially along Highway 86 west of Tucson and along Interstate 10 between Willcox and the New Mexico state line. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or greater are expected in the valleys with higher gusts likely. This could make driving difficult...especially for high profile vehicles. &&