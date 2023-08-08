No bail for neighbor charged with killing 9-year-old girl in front of her father

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 400 PM MST.

* At 304 PM MST, a wall of dust was near Avra Valley, or 7 miles
west of Marana, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 50 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by spotters.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 226 and 236.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Avra Valley, Picture Rocks and Red Rock.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 257 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen near the
Sierrita mine.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Drexel Heights, Three
Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita,
Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West,
Summit, Picture Rocks, Ryan AirField and San Xavier Mission.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima,
west central Cochise and north central Santa Cruz Counties through
315 PM MST...

At 234 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Sahuarita, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Marana, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Benson, Davis-Monthan Air
Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Vail, South
Tucson, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita,
East Sahuarita, Sonoita, Summit, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National
Park West and Valencia West.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 244 and 305.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 33 and 63.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 71.
Route 82 between mile markers 36 and 39.
Route 83 between mile markers 35 and 58.
Route 86 between mile markers 142 and 171.
Route 90 between mile markers 290 and 291.
Route 286 between mile markers 38 and 45.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

No bail for neighbor charged with killing 9-year-old girl in front of her father

  • 0
No bail for neighbor charged with killing 9-year-old girl in front of her father

Michael Goodman, who lives across the street from the Medina family, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 9-year-old girl, Serabi Medina.

 Cook County Sheriff's Office/ WBBM

Click here for updates on this story

    CHICAGO (WBBM) -- A 43-year-old man has been ordered held without bail, after he was charged with shooting a 9-year-old girl in front of her father outside their Portage Park home over the weekend.

Serabi Medina was shot and killed around 9:40 p.m. Saturday on the 3500 block of North Long Avenue. She was supposed to enter the 4th grade this upcoming school year.

Michael Goodman, who lives across the street from the Medina family, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Cook County prosecutors said Serabi was riding her scooter on the sidewalk outside her family's apartment building Saturday night, while her father was talking to three friends sitting in a car, when one of the friends gave her money to get ice cream from a nearby ice cream truck.

A few minutes after she bought two ice creams, and gave one to her father, a gunshot rang out, and Serabi's father told her to get her scooter and go back to their apartment. Prosecutors said that's when Goodman walked out of his apartment building across the street, holding a 9 mm handgun.

Serabi's father and his friends saw Goodman walk up to his daughter, and he asked Goodman what he was doing, but Goodman ignored him and followed Serabi to the vestibule of her apartment building, and shot her in the head, according to prosecutors.

Serabi's father tackled Goodman, and the shooter's gun went off as they both fell to the ground, and a bullet struck Goodman in the eye.

Prosecutors said Goodman and Serabi's family did not know each other before the shooting.

Paramedics took Serabi to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Goodman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Meantime, police searched Goodman's apartment and found a 9mm bullet lodged in the wall, a shell casing, a box of ammunition, and a gun box with a receipt for the gun he used to shoot Serabi, according to prosecutors. Ballistics tests matched the shell casing from Goodman's apartment and the two shell casings from the crime scene to his gun.

Goodman was ordered held without bail at his bond hearing Tuesday afternoon. He also was placed in protective custody and will be put on suicide watch. According to court documents, he mutilated himself while in custody.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said he spoke with Serabi's father after she was killed.

"He gave her money to get ice cream. She got ice cream for her and her dad. Then he asked her to put her scooter up, but before she could even have a chance to put her scooter up, this individual ran across the street, discharged that weapon. Now we have a child that's lost," Holmes said.

Family members told CBS 2's Chris Tye there was no prior history with the suspect and tat the father and daughter just moved to the neighborhood a year ago.

"We're dealing with another baby that hasn't had a chance to go back to school. I talked to her father. He said she just loved to go to school," Holmes said.

Ald. Ruth Cruz (30th) said this isn't the first time the father has lost a loved one due to gun violence.

"About four years ago, he lost his wife, just like he lost his daughter today. Also, his wife was killed outside where the apartment they lived, and now he is mourning the loss of his daughter," she said.

On Monday night, community members came to remember the young girl.

"Serabi was a beautiful, young, vibrant little girl. She was friendly. She always smiled," said Angie Gonzalez Rodriguez, a family member of the victim. "She was kind. She was full of life. She had her whole life ahead of her."

"How dare you think you can just take anyone's life. A child?" Gonzalez Rodriguez added. "What did that child do to you or anybody?"

The community rallied to remember a vibrant soul known as "B.B."

"Real outgoing little girl, always smiling," said Hector Villafuerta, another family member. "I used to look at her and think, 'Man, she lost her mom ... but this little girl is full of life.'"

Goodman is due back in court on Aug. 23.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.