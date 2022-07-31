Nichelle Nichols, trailblazing 'Star Trek' actress, dies at 89

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima County through 430 PM MST... At 345 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near East Sahuarita, or near Sahuarita, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita and Summit. This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 41 and 53. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH