Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE....Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Southeast
Pinal County, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties
below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

New Atlanta airport kiosk teaches travelers how to perform CPR in 5 minutes

GA: Atlanta Airport installs a kiosk that trains people how to perform CPR in five minutes.

    ATLANTA (WANF) -- It’s CPR Awareness Month and the American Heart Association wants to make sure people know how to do the life-saving technique with a kiosk at the Atlanta Airport.

Patty Lakesha Hill has worked on and off at the airport for almost 30 years. One day on break, Hill’s normal day at work changed in a second.

“I suddenly hear a cry out for help,” said Hill. “I ran over and Miss V was laying on the floor.”

Hill is a trained medical assistant in her other job and knew exactly what to do.

“I did CPR, somebody else jumped in, it was a nurse... a doctor came in... I remember going to get the defibrillator off the wall running back over, got it to the doctor, and all of us kept doing CPR until the paramedics came,” said Hill.

That woman was saved due to simple training anyone can learn here at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport at gate A12.

The American Heart Association has a kiosk to teach hands-only CPR using videos and a mannequin.

“At the end of the day, we could very well be the closest thing to saving someone’s life, so the bare minimum of being able to know CPR is invaluable,” said CPR Instructor Corey Murray.

Doing CPR or grabbing a defibrillator can double or triple the survival rates for cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association.

“If you have a couple of minutes to kill, stop by the kiosk. You never know when you might help to save a life,” said Hill.

According to the American Heart Association, because of where the kiosk is placed in the world’s busiest airport, 10,000 people can get trained in CPR from it a year.

