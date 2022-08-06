Nebraska and Colorado are sparring over water rights. It could be the new norm as rivers dry up

Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Marana, Eloy, Interstate 10 north and west of the Tucson Metro Area, and South Central Pinal County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. &&