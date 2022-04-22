 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND
MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Nearly 100 students get COVID after prom

  • 0

Nearly 100 California High School students get COVID after prom

Click here for updates on this story

    SAN MATEO, California (KGO) -- It's supposed to be one of the most magical nights of any high schooler's life, but for dozens of students at San Mateo High School, their recent prom turned out far from ideal.

"I was not very sick. I had a sore throat for a couple of days, like two. And then, um, congestion," said student, Parker Del Balso.

Following the event at San Francisco's Asian Art Museum, 90 out of the 600 students in attendance tested positive for COVID-19.

Unlike some other schools in the area, masks at the prom were optional.

District superintendent, Kevin Skelly, says all of the cases were mild.

"This has been a really hard year for kids and we need to keep having as many activities as we can," Skelly said.

That sentiment was also shared by many students in attendance, says Del Balso - one of the 90 to get COVID.

"Overall, I think it was worth it. It was a great, fun time," she said.

Del Balso's mother, Sandi, is the president of the San Mateo High School Parent-Teacher Organization.

She says while she supports masking in general, the decision to let the prom be mask optional was made in accordance with San Francisco's own health guidance.

"You have to just weigh 'are we willing to sacrifice what will happen if you do get COVID and you have to quarantine' versus 'is it worth it just to go out and have a good time for something you can do only twice in your life really,'" said Del Balso.

Because of the San Mateo outbreak, Skelly says other schools in the district will ramp up their safety protocols ahead of their own proms.

"We're going to be more careful about activities. We're going to test more students beforehand to make sure they're not going into the dance COVID positive," he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Recommended for you