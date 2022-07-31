NBA legend Bill Russell dies at 88

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY... At 640 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across much of the Tucson area focused on areas to the north and east of Interstate 10. Several automated gauges on the east side of Tucson and in the Catalina Foothills have recorded up to 1.5 inches of rain in the past hour or so. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Vail, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National Park East, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Rita Ranch, Seven Falls, San Xavier Mission and Ryan AirField. This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations... Harrison Rd at Pantano Wash, Agua Caliente Wash Soldier Trail Fort Lowell, Wentworth Rd at Tanque Verde Wash, Tanque Verde Loop Rd at Tanque Verde Wash, Old Spanish Trl at Rincon Creek, Santa Clara Ave at El Vado Wash, Escalante Rd at Atterbury Wash, 1st Ave north of Fort Lowell Rd, Stone Ave at Mabel St, Alamo Wash between Speedway and Grant, Camino de Oeste Sweetwater Dr Gates Pass Rd, Camino Loma Alta at Rincon Creek, Drexel Rd east of Alvernon Way, Freeman Rd between Broadway and Old Spanish Trail, Ironwood Hills Dr Shannon Rd Camino de Oeste, Limberlost Rd from Soilder Trail to Homestead Ave, Mark Rd from Jeffery Rd to Los Reales Rd, Mission Rd from Valencia Rd to San Xavier Rd, Old Spanish Trail at Jeremy Wash and Snyder Rd from Kolb Rd to Sabino Canyon Rd. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE