NBA legend Bill Russell dies at 88

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some
low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 529 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding, especially of city streets.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
The greater Tucson Metro area, Tanque Verde, South Tucson,
Three Points, Saguaro National Park East, Tucson Estates and
Saguaro National Park West.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY...

At 640 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across much of the Tucson area focused on areas to the north
and east of Interstate 10. Several automated gauges on the east side
of Tucson and in the Catalina Foothills have recorded up to 1.5
inches of rain in the past hour or so. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel
Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Vail, South Tucson, Pascua
Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon
Recreation Area, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National
Park East, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park
West, Rita Ranch, Seven Falls, San Xavier Mission and Ryan
AirField.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Harrison Rd at Pantano Wash, Agua Caliente Wash Soldier Trail Fort
Lowell, Wentworth Rd at Tanque Verde Wash, Tanque Verde Loop Rd at
Tanque Verde Wash, Old Spanish Trl at Rincon Creek, Santa Clara Ave
at El Vado Wash, Escalante Rd at Atterbury Wash, 1st Ave north of
Fort Lowell Rd, Stone Ave at Mabel St, Alamo Wash between Speedway
and Grant, Camino de Oeste Sweetwater Dr Gates Pass Rd, Camino Loma
Alta at Rincon Creek, Drexel Rd east of Alvernon Way, Freeman Rd
between Broadway and Old Spanish Trail, Ironwood Hills Dr Shannon Rd
Camino de Oeste, Limberlost Rd from Soilder Trail to Homestead Ave,
Mark Rd from Jeffery Rd to Los Reales Rd, Mission Rd from Valencia
Rd to San Xavier Rd, Old Spanish Trail at Jeremy Wash and Snyder Rd
from Kolb Rd to Sabino Canyon Rd.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pima and
southeastern Pinal Counties through 715 PM MST...

At 630 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Casas Adobes to Catalina to near Saddlebrooke
to near San Manuel to 13 miles east of Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven.
Movement was northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Mammoth, Casas Adobes,
Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven,
Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills, Campo Bonito, Dove Mountain,
Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and Redington.

This includes the following highways...
Route 77 between mile markers 75 and 118.
Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 109.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

NBA legend Bill Russell dies at 88

Boston Globe sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy talks about the legacy of Bill Russell on and off the court and shares a story Russell told him about how he used to outwit players on the court.

NBA legend Bill Russell, an 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and the first Black head coach in the league, passed away "peacefully" Sunday, according to a family statement from his verified Twitter account. He was 88.

"It is with a very heavy heart we would like to pass along to all of Bill's friends, fans, & followers," the statement reads. "Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at age 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon.

"Bill's two state championships in high school offered a glimmer of the incomparable run of pure team accomplishment to come: twice an NCAA champion; captain of a gold-medal-winning US Olympic team; 11 times an NBA champion; and at the helm for two NBA championships as the first black head coach of any North American professional sports team.

"Along the way, Bill earned a string of individual awards that stands unprecedented as it went unmentioned by him. In 2009, the award for the NBA Finals most valuable player was renamed after two- time Hall of Famer as the 'Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award.'

"Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bill in your prayers. Perhaps you'll relive one or two of the golden moments he gave us, or recall his trademark laugh as he delighted in explaining the real story behind how those moments unfolded. And we hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill's uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle. That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6."

Russell won 11 championships with the Celtics, including eight straight from 1959 to 1966. He was a five-time NBA MVP and a 12-time All-Star.

As a coach for the Celtics, he led Boston to two titles, becoming the first Black head coach to win an NBA championship.

The Celtics issued a statement lauding Russell and his contribution to both the team and the sport as a whole.

"To be the greatest champion in your sport, to revolutionize the way the game is played, and to be a societal leader all at once seems unthinkable, but that is who Bill Russell was," the statement read.

"Bill Russell's DNA is woven through every element of the Celtics organization, from the relentless pursuit of excellence, to the celebration of team rewards over individual glory, to a commitment to social justice and civil rights off the court. Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn his passing and celebrate his enormous legacy in basketball, Boston, and beyond."

Fellow NBA legend Michael Jordan -- widely considered to be the greatest basketball player of all time -- said, "Bill Russell was a pioneer -- as a player, as a champion, as the NBA's first Black head coach and as an activist. He paved the way and set an example for every Black player who came into the league after him, including me. The world has lost a legend. My condolences to his family and may he rest in peace."

Former US President Barack Obama took to social media to praise Russell's contribution to basketball and society: "Today, we lost a giant. As tall as Bill Russell stood, his legacy rises far higher -- both as a player and as a person. Perhaps more than anyone else, Bill knew what it took to win and what it took to lead. On the court, he was the greatest champion in basketball history. Off of it, he was a civil rights trailblazer -- marching with Dr. King and standing with Muhammad Ali.

"For decades, Bill endured insults and vandalism, but never let it stop him from speaking up for what's right. I learned so much from the way he played, the way he coached, and the way he lived his life. Michelle and I send our love to Bill's family, and everyone who admired him."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also shared his condolences.

"Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports," Silver said in a statement. "The countless accolades that he earned for his storied career with the Boston Celtics -- including a record 11 championships and five MVP awards -- only begin to tell the story of Bill's immense impact on our league and broader society.

"Bill stood for something much bigger than sports: the values of equality, respect and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league. At the height of his athletic career, Bill advocated vigorously for civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed down to generations of NBA players who followed in his footsteps. Through the taunts, threats and unthinkable adversity, Bill rose above it all and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Homero de la Fuente contributed to this report.