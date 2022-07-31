NBA legend Bill Russell dies at 88

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 330 PM MST. * At 1231 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, especially along Highway 85 south of Why. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why, Charco 27, Gunsight and Kuakatch. This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations... Gunsight Wash in Gunsight. This includes the following highways... Route 85 between mile markers 49 and 71. Route 86 between mile markers 53 and 66. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE